Status Quo forced to postpone concert due to Francis Rossi illness

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 03:28 pm

Veteran rockers Status Quo have been forced to postpone a concert in Norwich this weekend after frontman Francis Rossi became ill, the band’s manager said.

A statement from the band said the singer and guitarist had been diagnosed with laryngitis and had been unwell when he took to the stage to perform at Glastonbury Festival on Friday night.

Francis Rossi and Andrew Bown of Status Quo performing at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park last year (Matt Crossick/PA Wire).

The band said: “Francis was feeling unwell even before the band played a fantastically well-received headline set on the Acoustic stage at Glastonbury last night, but after that show it was obvious that there was a problem.

“Medical opinion was duly sought this morning, with the result that tomorrow’s show cannot go ahead.”

The band were due to perform on Sunday June 25 at the Nick Rayns LCR as part of their current tour.

Tomorrow’s postponed concert will now go ahead on November 16.

“Tickets will remain valid but any customers with queries should return to their point of purchase,” a statement said.

The band said that postponing a show was “always a last resort”, adding: “In this unfortunate instance in particular the situation was totally outside anyone’s control. ”

This was the band’s first tour following the death of guitarist Rick Parfitt in December last year.

Parfitt died aged 68 after suffering a severe infection while in a Spanish hospital, which he had visited due to complications with a shoulder injury.

