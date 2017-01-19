Status Quo arrived in a tour bus to pay their respects to Rick Parfitt

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has been remembered at a funeral attended by his former band mates – who arrived at the crematorium in the group’s double-decker tour bus.

Quo frontman Francis Rossi, Rick’s musical partner for 50 years, led members of the group’s line-up past and present as they joined family and friends at Woking Crematorium in Surrey to mourn “Mr rock and roll”.

The veteran musician, who married three times, died aged 68 on Christmas Eve after suffering a severe infection while in a Spanish hospital, which he had visited due to complications with a shoulder injury.

Rick Parfitt, left, with bandmate Francis Rossi (Dominic Lipinski/PA) All three of his partners were at the service, including third wife Lyndsay, who arrived with his coffin in a four-car procession with floral guitar wreaths, and others spelling the word “Dad”.

The couple, who had twins Tommy and Lily in 2008, married in 2006. Parfitt was previously wed to Patty Beedon and Marietta Boeker.

Lyndsay left a white rose for her late husband among the floral tributes, with a note thanking him for their “wonderful” children.

The Status Quo tour bus arriving at the funeral (Nick Ansell/PA) She added: “I miss you and the world is an empty and sad place without you.”

Lily and Tommy, who were not seen at the ceremony, also left messages.

Lily wrote: “Dadda, I’m missing you. Nothing will ever be the same,” while Tommy added: “I see your bright star each night and when it disappears I say ‘goodnight’ invisible Dadda”.

A floral tribute for Rick (Andrew Matthews/PA) Rick carved out a rock’n'roll career spanning half a century as a singer, songwriter and guitarist for the British rock band alongside Francis.

The frontman was joined on the band’s tour bus by Andy Bown, John “Rhino” Edwards, Leon Cave and Rick’s replacement as rhythm guitarist, Richie Malone.

Former band members also attended the service, including John Coghlan and Matt Letley, as well as Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley.

Status Quo attended the funeral (Andrew Matthews/PA) Paying tribute afterwards, Tony said Rick was a “terrific fella”. He added: “I’ve known Rick since I was 20. He is one of the nicest guys. The thing is, with Rick he was such a nice guy, such a lovely man – and a funny guy too, very funny.”

The band’s publicist, Chris Hewlett, said it was a “moving service”, adding Rick’s eldest son, Rick Jr, who delivered the eulogy, “spoke very well”.

Rick’s death over Christmas followed years of concern about his health, which had seen him stricken by multiple heart attacks and a cancer scare. Most recently, Parfitt had been forced to withdraw from his band’s tour after he collapsed over the summer.

Tony Hadley was among the mourners (Andrew Matthews/PA) Also among the floral tributes were notes from television presenter Chris Tarrant and singer Paul Weller.

Chris wrote: “To Rick, one of the nicest men I ever knew. Rest in peace.”

Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May left a message saying: “Many wonderful and hilarious memories. Rest in peace old friend. We will miss you, Roger and Brian.”

Rick Parfitt’s funeral (Nick Ansell/PA) Another, written by Christa and Neil from United Talent Agency, heralded Rick as “Mr rock and roll”.

The service opened to Frank Sinatra’s My Way and included a reading of the last song ever written by Rick, which features the lyrics “I’m trying to fly, I think it’s goodbye, and this is my over and out”.

The funeral also included a reading of If by Rudyard Kipling and closed with Nat King Cole’s Smile.