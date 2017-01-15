Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Stars swap party dresses for PJs at pizza party

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 09:31 pm

Forget the dresses and tuxedos, this weekend Hollywood’s finest were decked out in their favourite pyjamas at a party for Jessica Alba’s hubby.

The actress threw a sleepwear, pizza and games night to celebrate Cash Warren’s 38th birthday, with stars like Kourtney Kardashian, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on the guest list.

Jess looked adorable in her black PJs emblazoned with dollar signs, which were presumably chosen because of her hubby’s name.

John and Chrissy appeared to be giving a nod to KFC with their chicken-style onesies.

And Kourtney looked elegant in her black silk and lace nightwear, with her hair in a ponytail.

Pajama jammy jam

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

“Pajama jammy jam,” she captioned the picture.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Cash Warren, Christine Teigen, Jessica Alba, John Legend, Kourtney Kardashian,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Katy Perry throws surprise birthday bash for boyfriend Orlando Bloom

Pink throws daughter a big sister party to celebrate the birth of baby son

Countryfile sparks debate with segment on otters

Viola Davis 'had issues' with big break movie The Help


Lifestyle

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

Antigua is a piece of paradise on the Caribbean

BABY MAKERS: How British scientists are deciding the future of humanity

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 