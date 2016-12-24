Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Stars send their thoughts to Carrie Fisher after she suffers 'cardiac arrest on plane'

Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 12:41 am

Thoughts and prayers are flooding in online for Star Wars star Carrie Fisher after reports that the actress is in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Celebrity news website TMZ said the actress was given CPR by passengers on board before the plane landed at LAX and she was taken to a nearby hospital.

(Anthony Devlin/PA)
Among the many celebrities to take to Twitter to share their thoughts were her Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill and Peter Mayhew.

A spokesman for the LAFD said: “At 12.11pm the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to LAX International Airport, Gate 74, for a patient on an inbound flight in cardiac arrest. LAFD firefighter paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival, provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”

The Los Angeles Times quoted a fire department source as saying Carrie was “in a lot of distress on the flight”, while NBC News cited sources saying her condition was “not good”.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Cardiac arrest, Carrie Fisher, Star Wars, Twitter,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

EastEnders favourite Michelle Fowler rumoured to return - but has she been recast?

Cancer treatment appeal for Delays star Greg Gilbert 'needs more money'

Keegan and MacFadyen star as Tina and Bobby Moore in dramatic trailer for new series

Grantchester may be grisly, but it's perfect Christmas Eve viewing


Lifestyle

The Annual Bumper Arts & Ents Quiz is here!

Survive your own Christmas with the Cranks

Pre-wrapped beauty gifts your friends and family will love

Dietary requirements? We've got your Christmas dinner sorted

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 