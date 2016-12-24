Stars send their thoughts to Carrie Fisher after she suffers 'cardiac arrest on plane'

Thoughts and prayers are flooding in online for Star Wars star Carrie Fisher after reports that the actress is in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on a London to Los Angeles flight.
Celebrity news website TMZ said the actress was given CPR by passengers on board before the plane landed at LAX and she was taken to a nearby hospital.
Among the many celebrities to take to Twitter to share their thoughts were her Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill and Peter Mayhew.
as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016
Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher— Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016
@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX❤❤❤— Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016
I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016
I'm devastated. Everyone send their prayers to my good friend @carrieffisher - I know she'll pull through. @LourdBillie @DaveMirkin— Michael Rosenbaum (@mrosenbaum711) December 23, 2016
So much love being sent to you @carrieffisher— christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 23, 2016
My prayers go out to you Carrie!! You've always been #brilliant and #beautiful. #CarrieFisher #StarWars #RogueOne #PostcardsFromTheEdge pic.twitter.com/AgJD7ZxfkN— Chris Kattan (@ChrisKattan) December 23, 2016
My thoughts and prayers R with @carrieffisher RIGHT NOW! I pray God brings her back safely! She's a sweet woman, back doin what she loves!🙏🏼— Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 23, 2016
A spokesman for the LAFD said: “At 12.11pm the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to LAX International Airport, Gate 74, for a patient on an inbound flight in cardiac arrest. LAFD firefighter paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival, provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”
The Los Angeles Times quoted a fire department source as saying Carrie was “in a lot of distress on the flight”, while NBC News cited sources saying her condition was “not good”.