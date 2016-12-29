Stars pay tribute to 'Hollywood royalty' Debbie Reynolds

Celebrities have mourned the death of actress, singer, dancer and “Hollywood royalty” Debbie Reynolds who died at 84 on Wednesday, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Joan Collins, who starred alongside Reynolds in These Old Broads, said she was “truly heartbroken” by the news.

In a post on Twitter she wrote: “She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie.”

Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie pic.twitter.com/P85OVsMBUt — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) December 29, 2016

Star Trek actor William Shatner that Reynolds was “one of the last of Hollywood Royalty.”

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

Debra Messing, who played Reynolds’ on-screen daughter in Will & Grace, wrote on Instagram: “Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again.

“My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage.

“A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working.”

Eric McCormack, who plays Messing’s best friend in the sitcom, said: “The combination of the loss of @carrieffisher & then her mom @DebbieReynolds1 is too much. I’m really at a loss here… #toomuch16.”

It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. 😢🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016

Sean Hayes, who also starred in Will & Grace, wrote: “It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both.”

This year the world has turned upside down & the seas r extinguishing all the brightest lights @carrieffisher @DebbieReynolds1 OY x 1000000 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016

Actor and screenwriter Mark Gatiss quoted Reynold’s lyrics from You Are My Lucky Star which she performed in Singin’ In The Rain.

“You’ve opened heaven’s portal here on earth for this poor mortal. You are my lucky star…” Sad farewell to the incomparable Debbie Reynolds — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) December 29, 2016

Actor George Takei wrote: “There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she’s with her daughter now.”

Stephen Fry wrote: “Deepest sympathy to Billie, Todd & all the family at this new blow. Time to watch Postcards From The Edge & Singin’ in the Rain & remember.”