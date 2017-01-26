Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Stars party into the night after the NTAs ... but who went home early for cheese on toast?

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:44 pm

The National Television Awards were as star-studded as ever, and saw plenty of TV favourites head out into the early hours after the ceremony to celebrate their wins … or commiserate for missing out on the top gongs.

A handful of celebrities partied late into the night, with This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield leading the boozy charge as they lasted until around 3.30am.

The TV duo documented their shenanigans on social media, posting snaps of themselves drinking cocktails, with another of Holly looking pretty merry.

Thank you.... and... good night @schofe ... you are the bestest! xxx❤❤❤

A photo posted by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

Alongside a shot of a giddy Holly, Phillip wrote: “She’s on her way.”

She's on her way

A photo posted by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on

He said he did make it to bed for a few hours of sleep, with his NTA firmly in hand, after partying with Keith Lemon.

😊

A photo posted by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on

A photo posted by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on

While Phillip and Holly continued the festivities, big winners Ant and Dec went home early with their collection of gongs – including a 16th award in a row in the TV presenter category – as they had a lot of work the next day.

They shared a snap of themselves heading home in a cab with their prizes in boxes alongside the caption: “Huge, massive thank you’s to all who voted for us and our shows, we are very grateful. Filming for Saturday Night Takeaway tore so two very happy boys are heading home! Big love. D #NTAs #awards #thankyou #takeaway #imaceleb #presenters.”

Katie Price, who attended the ceremony with her Loose Women co-stars, said she quit the partying early on to head home to get a cheese toastie, cooked by husband Kieran Hayler.

She shared a video on Instagram and was amazed that her man had made her the midnight snack.

👏👏👏👏👏👏👌👌👌

A video posted by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa was thrilled to be “out out” with her co-stars Shona McGarty and Laurie Brett.

❤️❤️ Whitney Lauren and Jane! Out out!

A photo posted by Jacqueline Jossa (@jacjossa) on

NTA host Dermot O’Leary shared a super-cute snap of himself with his wife Dee Koppang.

'Ginger' to my 'Fred.' @deekoppangoleary x

A photo posted by Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) on

