Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is best-selling video of 2016

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 07:01 am

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is the best-selling video title of 2016.

The 2015 movie starring John Boyega, Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley led the sales of the category with more than 2.3 million copies passing through physical and digital retail.

Figures released by the British Association of Screen Entertainment (Base), based on data from The Official Charts Company and IHS Markit, show that consumer spend in the video category rose by 2.2% in 2016, bringing the total value of the category to £2.25 billion.

John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (David James/Lucasfilm)
This was partly due to the Star Wars movie.

Base said the sales breakdown of the film shows that consumers are taking full advantage of the format choice from the industry, with 51.5% purchasing on DVD, 34.4% on Blu-ray and 14.1% digital.

This is the second home entertainment record for Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the movie took the mantle for fastest ever selling Blu-ray title earlier in 2016, shifting 531,949 copies in the first week of release.

Daisy Ridley as Rey with BB-8 in The Force Awakens (Lucasfilm)
Dean Pappadakis, category and commercial director, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment, said the film’s performance reflects both the “overwhelming endurance of the franchise” and the “consumer thirst to own and engage with quality content” on a format that fits with their lifestyle.

He continued: “Looking at the format breakdown and mapping against demographics it’s easy to see that Star Wars not only continues to retain core fans but also attract new fans to the franchise, and has overall made a solid contribution to boosting the consumer base of the video category overall.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz UK, The Force Awakens,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Were the Nolan sisters the 'British Von Trapp Family'? Twitter has the answer

Guess who everybody is comparing Spencer Pratt on CBB to...

Nobody has any sympathy for Stacy on CBB

Guess which movies are up for best screenplay of the year awards


Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 