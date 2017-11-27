Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Star Wars premiere could be first official outing for Harry and Meghan

Monday, November 27, 2017

Meghan Markle’s first official royal engagement could turn out to be the glittering premiere of the Star Wars movie The Last Jedi.

The European screening of the latest instalment in the hit saga is set for December 12 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The premiere will benefit the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, raising speculation that William, Kate and Harry could attend.

Harry might choose the event to introduce American actress Ms Markle, who is already at home on the red carpet, into the world of royal engagements.

Kensington Palace was not available for comment.

It could be the British prince and his bride-to-be choose to bide their time before carrying out joint royal appearances ahead of their spring wedding.

William and Harry are reported to have appeared in The Last Jedi in cameo roles as Stormtroopers.

The royals - both Star Wars fans - visited the set of movie in April 2016 and were rumoured to have filmed a scene in disguise.


