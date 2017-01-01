Star Wars fans weep as they hold moment of silence for Carrie Fisher

Star Wars fans wept as they held a moment of silence at one of Hollywood’s famous landmarks to pay tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.

Around 100 people gathered outside the TCL Chinese Theatre, with many dressed as Carrie’s famous character Princess Leia, following the actress’s death at the age of 60.

Actor Casper Van Dien and his girlfriend Jennifer Wenger, who donned Leia’s famous gold bikini from Return Of The Jedi, were among those in the crowd.

Costumed fans gather for a memorial for actress Carrie Fisher in the forecourt at the TCL Chinese Theatre (Richard Vogel/AP) Jennifer broke down in tears as she hailed Carrie as her “role model”.

“I love Carrie Fisher. She meant a lot to all of us girls,” she told the Press Association.

“She was the first really strong female lead that I saw growing up. Star Wars meant everything to me.

Jennifer Wenger dressed as Princess Leia and Starship Troopers actor Casper Van Dien (David Mercer/PA) “She’s such an honest, amazing woman and such an incredible spirit.”

Casper, famous for his leading role in sci-fi film Starship Troopers, said he was “devastated” by Carrie’s death.

“I met her at Stan Lee’s Comic Con once, just briefly,” he said. “I’m just a huge fan of Star Wars.”

Carrie Fisher died on December 27 aged 60 (Ian West/PA) Shaun Crosby, one of the organisers of the event, said Fisher had playfully branded die-hard Star Wars fans as her “merry band of stalkers”.

“Of all of the people in Star Wars who we thought may pass, Carrie Fisher was certainly not the one,” he said.

“If you ever encountered her in the real world, outside of the silver screen, she was strong and funny and insightful, she had a lot of wit and she was extremely tough.

Costumed fans Jennifer Wenger and Kathryn Hayden (Richard Vogel/AP) “You figured that energy would go on forever. For Star Wars fans, it’s the worst Christmas gift you could possibly get.”

Carrie died in hospital on December 27 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.

Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died from a suspected stroke aged 84 just a day after Fisher’s death.

Their family has confirmed the two stars will be buried together at a joint funeral.