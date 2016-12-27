Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies days after heart attack

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 06:24 pm

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died in hospital, days after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

The 60-year-old, who became an international screen star and sex symbol when she appeared as Princess Leia in the 1977 sci-fi blockbuster, was taken ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23.

Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill in Star Wars (AP/20th Century-Fox Film Corporation)
In a statement released on behalf of Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, spokesman Simon Halls said: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 this morning.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

