Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies after heart attack

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 06:01 pm

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died, her family said in a statement. She was 60 years old.

Fisher was best known for her role as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia Organa.

She had a heart attack on December 23 on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was given CPR on board the flight and was rushed to hospital on landing in LA.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE magazine on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

