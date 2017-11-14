Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Stanley Johnson: I didn’t tell son Boris I’d signed up for the jungle

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 09:04 am

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley says he did not tell his son he was joining TV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

His arrival in Australia came as his son, the Foreign Secretary, faced renewed calls to resign and apologised for the “distress and suffering” of a British woman jailed in Iran.

Stanley, 77, told the Daily Mirror: “We were told strictly not to tell anybody… I stick by the rules.

“Boris doesn’t know I’m going in. I very much doubt he’ll ever hear about it. Knowing Boris, he may never find out.”

The former MEP is joint favourite with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas to be crowned King of the Jungle.

He said: “It’ll be easy peasy. I’m very scared of bears, but I think the trials will be all good. I’m in there to win.”

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Asked about the scandal facing the Foreign Secretary, he said he had “been out of touch for three weeks”.

Others taking part in this year’s ITV show, returning on Sunday with Ant and Dec, include Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine and boxer Amir Khan.

Saturdays singer Vanessa White, Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, former footballer Dennis Wise and YouTube vlogger Jack Maynard have also landed in Australia.


