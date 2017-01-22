Stacy Francis gives an Oscar-worthy reaction to Chloe Ferry leaving CBB

We know life in the Celebrity Big Brother house can get a little intense – but surely housemates realise that evictions are the nature of the beast?

In tonight’s episode, we saw the reaction in the house after Chloe Ferry was booted from the programme last night and Stacy Francis seemed to be a bit overly upset by the whole thing.

Stacy cried over the eviction (Channel 5) She was inconsolable after Chloe left, despite only having known her for a week.

Stacy the person you known for a week and argued with has left... #CBB #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/dj1Q3N2l2y — Alison ✌️ (@alisonomalley22) January 21, 2017

Crocodile tears! You can't cry When you pressed that buzzer faster then I can say #supercalifragilisticexpialidocious 😂 #stacy @bbuk #cbb — Marianna Ruby (@rubyrose1987) January 21, 2017

Viewers started to wonder whether she thought a terrible fate awaited contestants who left.

Stacy clearly hasn't seen the show and thinks housemates are shot upon eviction #cbb — Peri-Ann Morrlle (@periannmorrlle) January 21, 2017

Swear you'd think Stacy killed Chloe with that breakdown #CBB — molly (@Moltbh) January 21, 2017

The other housemates looked pretty awkward about the whole thing.

We dread to think what her reaction will be when she leaves.