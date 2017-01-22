Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Stacy Francis gives an Oscar-worthy reaction to Chloe Ferry leaving CBB

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 12:27 am

We know life in the Celebrity Big Brother house can get a little intense – but surely housemates realise that evictions are the nature of the beast?

In tonight’s episode, we saw the reaction in the house after Chloe Ferry was booted from the programme last night and Stacy Francis seemed to be a bit overly upset by the whole thing.

Stacy cried over the eviction (Channel 5)
She was inconsolable after Chloe left, despite only having known her for a week.

Viewers started to wonder whether she thought a terrible fate awaited contestants who left.

The other housemates looked pretty awkward about the whole thing.

We dread to think what her reaction will be when she leaves.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, CBB 2017, Chloe Ferry, Stacy Francis,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Chloe Ferry evicted from Celebrity Big Brother house

Ben Fogle surprised a lot of people on Lip Sync Battle with a Miley Cyrus rendition

Pop duo Jedward up for CBB eviction

The xx top the album charts with I See You


Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

Louise O'Neill: It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 