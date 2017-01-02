Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Springwatch host brands Planet Earth II a 'disaster' for the natural world

Monday, January 02, 2017 - 02:39 pm

Springwatch presenter Martin Hughes-Games has launched a brave attack on nationally-loved nature documentary Planet Earth II, accusing it of actually contributing to the mass extinction of animals.

In an article in The Guardian, the wildlife expert said such programmes are a “disaster”, glamorising the dwindling natural world and “lulling” viewers into the “lie” that it is not under the severe threat that it is.

Even though the programme’s presenter Sir David Attenborough urged people to be more environmentally aware, Martin reckons this is not enough and programme-makers should pay a “conservation fee” for the shows they produce.

Viewers themselves are divided on the subject…

While Martin praises the quality of the filming, valuable in itself as a record of the natural world we may not have in years to come, he says it’s important to balance “fantasy with reality”.

Not sure that will be enough to tear our eyes away from the screen, though!

