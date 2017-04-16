Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Spice Girls reunion has to be soon as we're getting on a bit, says Emma Bunton

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 12:59 pm

Emma Bunton has said it would be a shame not to do a Spice Girls reunion, but that it needs to happen soon as they are all “getting on a bit”.

The band last appeared on stage together at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony in London.

Emma Bunton on the red carpet
(Ian West/PA)

Emma, 41, re-teamed with bandmates Geri Horner and Melanie Brown last year to record new music under the name GEM.

She told Fabulous magazine: “It’s about finding the perfect time. We want to make it right for our fans. But it would be a shame not to do something.

“We’re always talking about it. I think it would be amazing, so I’m on the case and Geri’s the same.”

Spice girls.
(Fiona Hanson/PA)

Asked what they could release if they ever did reunite, Emma suggested a new album with their hits on it.

She said: “It would be lovely to show us performing to a whole new generation. But we can’t wait too much longer, as we’re all getting on a bit!”

The singer, dubbed Baby Spice during her days in the group, hinted that she and fiance Jade Jones may be considering expanding their family.

Monty's first dip! 💦

A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on

She became engaged to Jade in 2011 and they have two sons together.

Emma revealed she’d spent an afternoon with Geri, cuddling her new addition, a baby boy called Montague George Hector Horner.

Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown
(Joel Ryan/PA)

“He’s adorable, just adorable,” she said.

“He’s a lovely little thing, and I actually felt very broody. I have been spending a lot of time with Geri and she’s so happy.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Entertainment, Music, UK, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, Spice Girls, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Countryfile's Ellie Harrison showed devotion to partner with 'scarification body art'

Bake Off winner Candice Brown gives her backing to 'amazing' Prue Leith

Harry Styles impersonates Mick Jagger on Saturday Night Live

EastEnder Bex's buddy-turned-bully Louise confronted by angry mother Sonia


Lifestyle

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

The big read: Japan, a window to the world

Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs

The return of the pantsuit

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 