Solange shares stunning pregnancy photo of Beyonce as her family celebrate baby news

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 02:46 pm

While the rest of the world has been celebrating the fact that Beyonce is pregnant with twins, her family have also been marking the occasion after keeping the news secret for some time.

Leading the charge after Beyonce and husband Jay Z’s stunning announcement – which saw her posing with her bare bump on show in a snap on Instagram – was her mother Tina Knowles, who was utterly relieved to be able to talk about it.

Beyonce (Yui Mok/PA)
Along with the shot of Bey, 35, cradling her bump on Instagram, Tina gushed: “WOW, I don’t have to keep the secret anymore. I am soooo happy. God is so good, twin blessings.

“Thank you for all your well wishing beautiful messages. I appreciate them soo much.”

Solange, Beyonce’s sister, posted a gorgeous photo of the superstar singer – again, bump on display – from a water-based photoshoot.

💐

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on

No words were needed, but Solange did post an emoji of a bouquet of flowers along with her post.

Beyonce’s dad Mathew Knowles then shared the happiest of photos of himself with his daughter, and granddaughter Blue Ivy, all snuggled together.

What a time to be alive.

