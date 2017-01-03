So, who do we think will be going into the CBB house tonight?

Celebrity Big Brother will return to screens tonight as it launches live with a new line-up of stars both old and new to the show.

The cast of All Stars and New Stars will be welcomed by Emma Willis as they enter the recently revamped house, which has seen an eye-popping makeover inspired by pop art greats Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.

But with no sure word on who the cast includes until it all kicks off at 9pm tonight, rumours abound over who might be joining the CBB house for its 19th series.

Here are the people who have tipped so far…

1. Nicola McLean.

Nicola McLean enters CBB in 2012 (Ian West/PA) The glamour model and reality TV star appeared on the show in 2012. Could the five-year run-up launch her to a higher finish than seventh place this time around?

2. Coleen Nolan.

Back in the chair again? (Channel 5/PA) The Loose Women star came runner-up in the same series, but entering again this year could prove a lot to handle after reports of recent trouble with her husband Ray Fensome.

Calum Best.

Dubai sun In December I'm loving u . Starting this trip as I mean to go on . Beetroot , cucumber , ginger , poolside ✌🏽@grosvenorhouse A photo posted by Calum Best (@mrcalumbest) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:30am PST

We’d love to see Mr Best back on the show, if he can tear himself away from his December frivolities in Dubai…

3. Jasmine Lennard.

Snapchat: Jazzylennard 🐱💋🌺 pic.twitter.com/WJcsYDmhZc — QUEEN OF THE DAMNED (@Jasminelennard) December 21, 2016

After five years away, perhaps the reality star could teach the housemates a thing or two about “model” behaviour? Maybe?

Sam Callahan.

Merry Xmas you filthy animals.... 😜👍🏻 ... 🎅🏽 A photo posted by Sam Callahan (@itssamcallahan) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:57am PST

He has made headlines here and there since competing in X Factor 2013, but perhaps this new job would see him singing a different tune.

Danielle Armstrong.

Not only is he an absolute Worldy but he knows how to dress a woman too, outfit fully chosen and sponsored by @spillsy17😂😂 A photo posted by 💋 (@daniellearmstrong88) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:52am PST

Perhaps this is the reason she’s just quit TOWIE?

James Jordan.

Ola and James (John Stillwell/PA) It would be another chunk of time apart after Ola’s return from the I’m A Celeb jungle as the Strictly pro dances his way into the CBB house.

Bianca Gascoigne.

New Hair😍😍 by of course the one and only @tatianakarelinaofficial 💁🏼no one does my extensions quite like these lovely ladies! A photo posted by B (@biancagascoigne1) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:19am PST

Daughter of former footballer Paul Gascoigne, Bianca has made her own name on reality telly – but this could be a slightly different experience to Love Island.

Stephen Bear.

The most recent winner of the series tweeted that he won’t be taking part in the show, but that hasn’t stopped people suspecting he might be coming back for more.

Katie Price.

Contour & Smokey palette from my range at https://t.co/JV8GU3jlRt ☺️😘😬 pic.twitter.com/9DM6IUQKl9 — Katie Price (@MissKatiePrice) December 22, 2016

Also assuring followers that she isn’t interested in going again, the queen of reality TV would be the very definition of returning All Star.

Honey G.

FOR THE PERFECT XMAS PRESENTS EVER HONEY G MERCHANDISE, CAPS, T SHIRTS, TEDDIES, MUGS, BOMBER JACKETS, MASKS- http:honeyg.merch.global A photo posted by Honey G (@official_honey_g) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

She’s also flatly denied taking part in the show, but after her first single failed to make the top 100 last month, perhaps it would give the rapper a chance to speak more to her fans?

Katie Hopkins.

Whether you like or hate @KTHopkins, She's a lovely person and a dream to have produced all this week on @LBC pic.twitter.com/NTjN3DIES6 — Dave Warren (@RadioDaveUK) December 30, 2016

A return from the controversial columnist would certainly get some blood boiling.

Perez Hilton.

It's our last day at #MoonPalaceCancun! Bittersweet! We've had the best time here! Ate a ton of yummy food and... https://t.co/RNEyNVDj5n pic.twitter.com/kG5MhoaHfo — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 1, 2017

…As would another appearance from the American blogger, who ruffled more than a few feathers last time.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag (Speidi)

Anyone else excited for Halloween as much as we are!!? 🎃👻🐶👫 #spookytime A photo posted by Heidi Montag (@heidi_montag) on Oct 29, 2014 at 2:27pm PDT

Whether the idea of the couple joining the house as one entity strikes you as super cute or sickly, you can’t deny you’re a little curious to see how they’d fare under the CBB pressures.

Brian Dowling.

Could the tables turn for Dowling? (Rebecca Naden/PA) We can’t help wondering how the former CBB host would get on if we put him on the other side of the front door.

Malika Haqq.

#ad still thinking about the turkey I ate at thanksgiving and it’s time to stop feeling guilty and cleanse with @flattummytea. Are you girls cleansing too? Let’s all stick to the rules for a while and show off our results soon! ☕️ A photo posted by Malika (@forevermalika) on Dec 5, 2016 at 6:06pm PST

Known best for being Khloe’s mate on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we’d love to see her come into her own.

Jedward.

Merry Jedmas A photo posted by JEDWARD (@jepicpics) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:58pm PST

Just so long as NOBODY DOES ANYTHING TO HURT THEM! Obviously.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017 will broadcast at 9pm on Channel 5 on Tuesday, with regular spin-off Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side returning on week nights, hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal.