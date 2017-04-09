So here's what's happening at the Olivier Awards tonight

The world of theatre will celebrate its biggest achievements of the year as a star-studded crowd attends the prestigious Olivier Awards tonight.

Hosted by comedian Jason Manford, the annual ceremony will be broadcast across the globe, following the event on Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child is expected to be a big player at the event after it became the most nominated new play in Olivier history.

The play that everybody is talking about (Yui Mok/PA)

The spell-binding production received nods in 11 categories including best director, best new play and outstanding achievement in music.

Meanwhile, West End veteran Andrew Lloyd-Webber is up for three composer prizes for Sunset Boulevard, Jesus Christ Superstar and School Of Rock The Musical.

Groundhog Day, which opened on Broadway this month, has also impressed in the musicals category with a total eight nods.

Among the actor nominations are former Labour MP Glenda Jackson’s role in King Lear and ex-Doctor Who star Billie Piper.

Renowned actor and director Sir Kenneth Branagh will also be honoured for his contribution to theatre.

A host of stars will present the awards, including Alfie Boe, Julian Clary, Andrew Garfield, Amanda Holden, Rufus Hound, Laura Mvula, Paul O’Grady and Mark Rylance.

Audiences will also be treated to performances from Gary Barlow and the company of The Girls, Dreamgirls’ Amber Riley and Tim Minchin.

The event will be aired on ITV and Facebook from 8pm on Tuesday. It will also stream to China for the first time ever via YouKu.

