Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

So here's Sienna Miller’s attempt at an Irish accent

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 10:23 am

Between pronouncing Irish names and continuously repeating ‘diddly-dee potatoes’ when attempting to do an Irish accent, the world hasn't really caught on when it comes to ‘being Irish’.

So when we heard Sienna Miller plays an Irish woman in the new American crime drama film, Live by Night, we had to have a peek at her attempt.

The actress - who fancies herself to be good at accents - plays Emma Gould, an Irish emigrant who she claims is “not the sort of girl you’d bring home to meet your mother”.

Let's just say she wouldn't blend in on the streets of Dublin, although she does try and redeem herself on the Today Show with Matt Lauer.

The film, set in the 1920s and 1930s, follows Joe Coughlin, the prodigal son of a Boston police captain. After moving to Ybor City, Tampa, Florida, he becomes a bootlegger and a rum-runner and, later, a notorious gangster.

Don’t worry folks, Brendan Gleeson saves the day he plays the character of Thomas Coughlin.

But does he pronounce it 'Coch-lin' or 'Caw-lin'?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

CBB's Ray J: Kim Kardashian and I were both cheaters

The Last Shadow Puppets' Everything You've Come To Expect named Best Art Vinyl of 2016

Viola Davis gets 2017's first Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

CBB viewers are feeling the love for Ray J


Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Best foot forward for Des Bishop in 'Dancing with the Stars'

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 