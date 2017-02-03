Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Skepta and Bruno Mars latest acts confirmed to perform at Brit Awards

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 09:25 am

Grime artist Skepta and pop singer Bruno Mars will perform at this year’s Brit Awards ceremony alongside a wealth of performers.

The pair will join the previously announced Robbie Williams, Little Mix, The 1975 and Emeli Sande at the celebration of music later this month.

Skepta is nominated for three awards including Best Album for his Mercury Prize-winning fourth album Konnichiwa.

(Matt Crossick/PA)
Bruno, who has previously collected three Brits, recently released third album 24K Magic.

Brits chairman Jason Iley said: “The Brit Awards is proud to attract international artists and we’re excited to welcome Bruno Mars back to the stage.

“Skepta is a home-grown talent who’s had an incredible year, including three nominations, and I can’t wait to see what he’ll bring to the event.”

(Ian West/PA)
Earlier this week it was revealed the ceremony would be hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis after Michael Buble pulled out while his three-year-old son battles cancer.

The Brit Awards take place at the O2 on February 22.

