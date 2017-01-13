Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Six more charged over Kim Kardashian jewelry heist in Paris

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 08:34 pm

Six more suspects have been charged over the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris.

It raises the number of people facing preliminary charges to 10.

The Paris prosecutors' office praised the "remarkable work" of the French anti-bandit crime squad.

In this Oct.3, 2016 file photo, a French police officer enters the residence of Kim Kardashian West in Paris.

Robbers are believed to have forced their way into the private apartment where Ms Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week in October.

They allegedly tied up the reality TV star and stole more than £8.1 million worth of jewellery, with authorities now looking at a possible inside job.

The preliminary charges filed today covered a wide range of alleged crimes, including armed robbery in an organised gang, kidnapping, criminal association, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, use of forged papers and complicity.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Kim Kardashian West, Paris heist,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth enjoy a super colourful birthday

Reaching 100 has been an 'incredible adventure,' says Dame Vera Lynn

Steph Davis gives birth to her first baby

Ed Sheeran 'incredibly chuffed' as he breaks chart record with two new tracks


Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 