Six former X Factor stars to compete to become the UK's Eurovision entry

Six former X Factor hopefuls, including former semi-finalist Danyl Johnson, will vie to represent the United Kingdom at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Danyl and fellow 2009 contestant Lucie Jones are hoping for glory along with 2012 hopeful Salena Mastroianni, 2015 auditionee Holly Brewer and 2016 contestants Olivia Garcia and Nate Simpson.

The singers will compete to be chosen by the voting public and a jury to represent the UK at the annual music event, which will take place in Kiev, Ukraine, in May.

Danyl Johnson on The X Factor, 2009 (Ken McKay/ITV/PA Images) Danyl was fourth behind eventual winner Joe McElderry in 2009, although he made his mark with his memorable first audition, a cover of With A Little Help From My Friends by The Beatles.

His Eurovision track is entitled Light Up The World and will go up against the other songs, including Lucie’s ballad Never Give Up On You.

Salena’s effort is called I Don’t Wanna Fight, while recent X Factor hopefuls Nate and Olivia are competing with tracks called What Are We Made Of and Freedom Hearts respectively.

Holly, who has previously supported acts including McFly and Jess Glynne in concert, finishes the line-up with her song I Wish I Loved You More.

The six artists and songs were revealed on Monday on Ken Bruce’s BBC Radio 2 show ahead of the Eurovision: You Decide event on January 27.

The 90-minute UK selection show will be hosted by former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc at London’s Eventim Apollo and will be broadcast live on BBC Two.

Our sixth and final song is 'What Are We Made Of' from @natesimpsonlive #EurovisionYouDecide 🇬🇧🎤 pic.twitter.com/n5ONgSLTcX — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) January 23, 2017

Each act will perform their song in front of a live audience before the public vote is opened, and the champion will be chosen with a combination of public and jury votes.

The eight-person jury includes singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli.

Our first #Eurovision: You Decide song is Olivia Garcia with 'Freedom Hearts'.🎤🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/L9kYNWVQtU — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) January 23, 2017

Following last year’s vote to leave the European Union, there were fears the UK would no longer be able to take part in Eurovision, but being a member of the EU is not a necessity for the contest.

Last year’s UK hopefuls Joe and Jake came a disappointing 24th out of 26 in the contest with their pop song You’re Not Alone.

Eurovision: You Decide takes place on Friday January 27 at 7.30pm and will air on BBC Two.