Sir Tom Jones postpones tour dates ‘following medical advice’

Crooner Sir Tom Jones has postponed his US tour just days before it was due to begin “following medical advice”.

The star, 77, sent his “sincere apologies” to fans in a post on Twitter in which he said dates were being rescheduled for next year.

The Voice coach announced the news five days before the scheduled start of the run of concerts.

Sir Tom Jones (Matt Crossick/PA)

A statement, also posted on the It’s Not Unusual singer’s website, read that “following medical advice, Sir Tom Jones has announced that he will unfortunately be postponing his US tour, which was due to commence in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday 6th September.

“Dates are being re-scheduled for May and June 2018 and all tickets will remain valid for the new dates, details of which, will follow as soon as possible.

“Tom sends his sincere apologies to his fans and looks forward to seeing them all again in 2018.”

IMPORTANT US TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/iwWCvdbkUO — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) September 1, 2017

The Welsh star was devastated when his wife of 59 years, Linda, died of cancer last year.

He returned to his role as a coach on ITV singing show The Voice and has also performed tour dates this summer.