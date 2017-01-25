Sir Tom Jones hails the ratings success of The Voice

Sir Tom Jones hailed The Voice UK’s ratings success as “reassurance the people at home are enjoying it”.

This is the first year the singing competition is airing on ITV after moving from the BBC.

Sir Tom Jones attending the Voice UK Launch (Ian West/PA) Sir Tom returned to the show this year, alongside Will.i.am and the two new additions to the coaching panel, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale.

“That’s what the ratings for me are all about, if the ratings are up it means people are watching and enjoying it,” he said on the red carpet at the National Television Awards.

The Voice recently moved to ITV (Ian West/PA) The show has been pitted against its BBC rival, Let It Shine, which overlaps with it for half an hour during peak viewing on a Saturday night.

The show sees former Take That singer Gary Barlow, X Factor judge Dannii Minogue, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Glee’s Amber Riley search for a cast for a new musical.