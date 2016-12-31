Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Sir Roger Moore is thrilled to hear Tony Blackburn back on the BBC

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 09:16 pm

Tony Blackburn has been welcomed back to BBC radio by none other than Sir Roger Moore.

The DJ’s celebrity listener tweeted his support during the BBC Radio 2 show opening, which marked Tony’s first programme since February when the broadcaster sacked him over evidence he gave to the Jimmy Savile inquiry.

Sir Roger Moore is pleased Tony is back (Chris Young/PA)
Former James Bond actor Sir Roger was excited to hear that Tony had got his job back, and Tony was equally thrilled by the message, calling it “fantastic”.

Tony opened the show by playing Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive and saying: “It’s New Year’s Eve, it’s BBC Radio 2 and what do you know? Good lord, I’m back.”

He also told listeners: “One or two people are saying where have you been for the last eight months? Well, I went for a long walk and got lost. Somebody found me yesterday.”

Tony’s return to the corporation was announced in October, with the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner saying he “can’t wait” to get started.

Tony before his sacking (Ian West/PA)
The DJ had threatened to sue the BBC and claimed he had been made a “scapegoat” after being taken off air in February.

Later, announcing his comeback, he said: “I have had a difficult year personally, but I’m pleased to be returning to the BBC and can’t wait to get behind the mic again.”

The BBC said it stood by its decision to take Tony off the air but added that he would be returning.

Tony has denied allegations against him (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Tony has strenuously denied suggestions that he “seduced” Claire McAlpine – who later took her own life – after inviting her back to his flat following a recording of Top Of The Pops in the 1970s.

The DJ denied in evidence that he had ever been made aware by the BBC of the complaint against him, even though the corporation told the Dame Janet Smith inquiry he had been.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz UK, BBC, BBC Radio 2, Roger Moore, Tony Blackburn,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Emma Watson's singing debut as Belle upstaged by her own doll

Could Benedict Cumberbatch have played Sherlock for the last time?

Discover the wills archive that houses Princess Di's last wishes

Scarlett Moffatt's living conditions are almost as bad as the jungle


Lifestyle

Movie reviews: Silence, A Monster Calls, Why Him?

The Munchies Part 2: Culinary heroes & achievements of 2016

How to wear it: The Sequin Sweater

Looking back at the year that was 2016

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 