Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Sir Elton John on Diana: ‘The world lost an angel’

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 03:00 pm

Sir Elton John has remembered Diana, Princess of Wales on the 20th anniversary of her death.

The singer, 70, posted a picture on Instagram of the pair together, with his arm around the Princess.

“20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP”, wrote Sir Elton, who had been a close friend of Diana.

 

20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP @ejaf

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on

The star famously performed an alternative version of his poignant song Candle In The Wind in honour of Diana at her funeral, held days after she was killed in a Paris car crash.

Prince Harry later revealed the song touched him on the day, telling a BBC documentary: “Elton John’s song was incredibly emotional, that was part of this whole trigger system which nearly brought me to the point of crying in public, which I’m glad I didn’t do.”

On the 10th anniversary of Diana’s death in 2007, Sir Elton opened and closed a Wembley Stadium concert organised by the Duke of Cambridge and his brother in memory of their mother.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Entertainment, Music, TV, Royal, Diana, John, UK, Diana, Elton John, story, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Alexandra Burke’s mother dies aged 53

Paris Jackson defiant over body hair haters

Strictly’s Susan Calman brushes off trolls to JK Rowling’s delight

Great British Bake Off is a ratings success for Channel 4


Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 