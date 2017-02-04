Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Sir Bradley Wiggins posts Jump injury, but says 'the show must go on'

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 01:16 pm

Sir Bradley Wiggins has shown off an injury from training on The Jump – but said “the show must go on”.

The retired cyclist is one of the top names taking part in this year’s Channel 4 winter sports competition.

The Jump (Steve Brown/Channel 4/Press Association Images)
He posted a snap of his ankle being bandaged up, while in Austria.

The show must go on #TheJump 👊🏻🇬🇧

A photo posted by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on

But he captioned the image “the show must go on”, reassuring fans that he was not about to leave the gruelling competition.

A source said of his injury: “It’s not threatening his taking part in the show. It’s very minor.”

His Instagram post comes after model Vogue Williams was forced to pull out of The Jump before the Channel 4 show had even started.

Amy Willerton (Steve Brown/Channel 4/Press Association Images)
Vogue, who injured her knee while training, has been replaced by model Amy Willerton.

Several celebrities were forced to quit last year’s series because of a spate of accidents.

The new series kicks off on Sunday.

