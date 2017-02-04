Sir Bradley Wiggins posts Jump injury, but says 'the show must go on'

Sir Bradley Wiggins has shown off an injury from training on The Jump – but said “the show must go on”.
The retired cyclist is one of the top names taking part in this year’s Channel 4 winter sports competition.
He posted a snap of his ankle being bandaged up, while in Austria.
But he captioned the image “the show must go on”, reassuring fans that he was not about to leave the gruelling competition.
A source said of his injury: “It’s not threatening his taking part in the show. It’s very minor.”
His Instagram post comes after model Vogue Williams was forced to pull out of The Jump before the Channel 4 show had even started.
Vogue, who injured her knee while training, has been replaced by model Amy Willerton.
Several celebrities were forced to quit last year’s series because of a spate of accidents.
The new series kicks off on Sunday.