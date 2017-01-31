Sir Bradley Wiggins: I'm not fussed about winning The Jump

Sir Bradley Wiggins insists he does not consider himself to be a favourite and is “not fussed about winning” as he gears up for celebrity winter sports competition The Jump.

The retired cyclist – one of several sports stars taking part in the Channel 4 programme – says he is planning to take the gruelling contest a day at a time and just hopes that he comes out the other side as a better skier.

He said: “I’m not sure if my competitiveness will come out, maybe when I get going, but I’m not going to lose any sleep over it.

“My goal is to just improve my skiing, I’m not fussed about winning.”

The Jump (Channel 4) The former Tour De France winner, 36, said so far the training had not been too tough as he was used to the routine.

He said: “I train most mornings and evenings, it’s keeping that routine that’s important to me.

“I don’t want to get fat and unfit, I’m really paranoid and conscious of that. I have to do it for my mental health, I have to keep myself busy and in a routine, it’s easier for me to live like that.

“I just don’t trust myself one bit.

“It hasn’t been harder than I thought it would be, more frustrating than anything. You know what you want to do but it doesn’t always happen, so that’s the biggest thing for me, the frustration.”

Rugby players Gareth Thomas and Jason Robinson, footballer Robbie Fowler, gymnast Louis Smith, Taekwondo champion Jade Jones and paralympic medallist Kadeena Cox are also taking part in this year’s series.

Louis Smith (Channel 4) Reality stars Spencer Matthews, Lydia Bright and Josie Gibson, comedian Mark Dolan, model Vogue Williams, model and entrepreneur Caprice and TV presenter Emma Parker-Bowles complete the line-up.

Sir Bradley said the fact that other sports men and women were competing was “a deciding factor” for him signing up, but said he did not discount the other competitors, citing Made In Chelsea star Spencer as a threat.

He also said The Jump was the only reality TV show he would do, joking: “I definitely don’t fancy putting on any Strictly lycra and sparkles.”

Josie Gibson (Channel 4) But it seems Sir Bradley may have the edge when it comes to the figure-hugging outfits the contestants have to wear on The Jump.

“It’s not too bad for me because everyone’s used to seeing me in my cycling kit. So it’s not such a shock to the system like it is for the others,” he quipped.

The Jump, presented by Davina McCall, begins on Channel 4 on February 5.