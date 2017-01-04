Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Singer Stacy Francis joins Celebrity Big Brother house and is 'edited out'

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 12:14 am

American singer Stacy Francis has been “edited” out of Celebrity Big Brother just hours after entering the house as part of the show’s inaugural task.

The latest series of the hit Channel 5 show has been dubbed All Stars and New Stars, as former contestants are joined by other celebrities making their debut on the reality television programme.

Stacy Francis (Channel 5)
As they entered the house, All Star celebrities (who include James Jordan and Austin Armacost) were invited to become producers of the show and “edit” someone out of the programme over the first few days.

They were taken to a separate room to watch their fellow housemates arrive and decide who was to be frozen out.

Stacy, 47, looked emotional after she was told she would be forced to wear a beige tracksuit with “edited out” on the back and would initially be deprived of her personal belongings.

On Twitter, some viewers said the “editing out” was a mean game to play and amounted to bullying.

As the launch show ended, CBB presenter Emma Willis revealed two additional celebrities would enter the house on Friday.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Celebrity Big Brother, Stacy Francis,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Lily Allen tells Tommy Robinson: 'you will be hearing from my legal team' in Twitter row over migration

Woody Harrelson in talks for Star Wars role

CBB viewers desperate to see Tiffany Pollard return

Janet Jackson welcomes a baby boy


Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 