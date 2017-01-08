Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Singer songwriter Peter Sarstedt dies aged 75

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 05:14 pm

British singer-songwriter Peter Sarstedt has died at the age of 75.

Best known for the 1969 number one hit Where Do You Go To My Lovely, his family announced that he died after a six-year battle with progressive supranuclear palsy.

According to a report by the BBC, his family released a statement saying they were “with him to the last” and that his music would be missed by many.

Over the course of his 50-year career, Peter created a total of 14 albums, the last of which, Restless Heart, was released in 2013.

He released at least two singles a year between 1967 and 1987, including Beirut, Take Off Your Clothes and I’m A Cathedral.

Born into a musical family in Delhi, both his parents were classical musicians and his brothers, Eden Kane (real name Richard Graham) and Clive Sands (real name Robin) both became pop stars.

His music came to the forefront again when Where Do You Go To My Lovely, which won him an Ivor Novello Award, was used in the Wes Anderson films Hotel Chevalier and The Darjeeling Limited but, according to his website, his condition led him to officially retire in 2010.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz UK, Peter Sarstedt,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jedward are split from each other on their first night in CBB

Moonlight wins an early best film award

The Voice UK has returned, but what did viewers make of the new coaches?

Jamie O'Hara and Nicola McLean have plenty to say about Danielle Lloyd on CBB


Lifestyle

Weekend food with Darina Allen: Student pop-up dinners sorted

2017's hot 100 in movies, music, food & fashion

Meetings With Remarkable Manuscripts: An adventure in books

Beating the winter blues with the best travel deals

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 