Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Sinead Desmond steps down from Ireland AM after 11 years

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 11:55 am

TV3 has confirmed that Sinead Desmond has left Ireland AM after 11 years.

A statement issued by TV3 reads, "Sinead Desmond has decided to leave Ireland AM after 11 years working on the show.

“We would like to thank Sinead and wish her well for the future."

Desmond has been absent from the morning show, which she co-hosts with Mark Cagney and Alan Hughes, for the past two months and yesterday took to Twitter to thank people for their support.

Several Irish stars have since taken to Twitter to wish her well in the future.

The reasons behind her decision are still unknown.


More in this Section

More Gilmore Girls episodes ‘a possibility’ says show’s creator

Here are the films that won big at this year’s Cork Film Festival

Short film makes ‘Wave’ as it gets longlisted for Oscar

Stars back K-pop sensation BTS as band makes US TV debut at AMAs


Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »