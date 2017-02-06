Simone Biles standing next to Shaquille O'Neal has to be the best picture from the Super Bowl

What happens when you stand an Olympic gymnast next to an ex-professional basketball player… magic, apparently.

This was the result when US champion Simone Biles posed with Shaquille O’Neal ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

NBA hero Shaq measures a huge 7ft 1in while the Olympic gold medallist is 4ft 8in.

That means the two American champions are separated by 2ft 4in.

Fans of the pair found the photo amazing and inspiring.

Champions come in all sizes. https://t.co/K54hxhzGIG — Melodie Woerman (@Melodie_Woerman) February 5, 2017

Genetic variability is awesome. https://t.co/qvlfPZDUyt — John Pike (@johnpike15) February 5, 2017

And of course there were a few jokers.