Simon Cowell’s return to The X Factor watched by five million viewers

Sunday, November 05, 2017

Simon Cowell’s return to The X Factor was watched by five million viewers, half the figure for Strictly Come Dancing.

The straight-talking judge was back on the ITV show on Saturday night after missing the previous weekend following a fall at his home.

Saturday night’s X Factor was watched by five million, with a peak of 5.7 million on ITV.

Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing, which aired earlier on in the evening on BBC1, enjoyed a peak of 11.4 million viewers and an average of 10.5 million, with audience share at 51%.

The third and final episode of Gunpowder, starring Kit Harington, notched up an average of 3.3 million viewers.

The finale aired on BBC1 after the full series was put on BBCiPlayer.


