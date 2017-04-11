Simon Cowell: Son Eric 'has good eye and ear' for acts on BGT

Simon Cowell has said his son Eric is going to follow in his footsteps as the toddler already has a “good eye and ear” for acts on Britain’s Got Talent.
The music mogul and BGT boss took his three-year-old to auditions in London earlier this year while filming the ITV reality programme, and has admitted his son initially thought his job only involved pressing buttons.
Ahead of the programme’s return this weekend, Cowell said: “(Eric) does enjoy coming down to auditions.
“The first time I brought him to Britain’s Got Talent he thought it was scary because of the big red Xs, but then after a few months I said, ‘What does Daddy do when he goes to work?’, and he said I pressed buttons, it’s a little more than that!
“Now, he understands the show so I watch him and I’m like, ‘Eric do you like it? Don’t you like it?’.
“He’s got a really good eye and ear for it, so yes, he’s going to be doing this one day.”
Cowell became a first-time father when he and girlfriend Lauren Silverman welcomed Eric on Valentine’s Day in 2014.
Eric's favourite act! pic.twitter.com/XordRc7XXm— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) May 25, 2016
Cowell’s co-star Amanda Holden, who has been on the judging panel with him for every series, agreed that the toddler has a knack for spotting talent.
She said: “I think he’s got an eye for talent and a great sense of humour.”
Holden said Eric is “very cute” and “runs a mile” from her when she enters a room.
She added: “Rightly so because he knows me, but he doesn’t know me that well. I’m like, ‘Give me a kiss Eric!’, and he’s like, ‘No!’.
“That’s right, he should be like that. It’s just like Simon, he runs a mile from me as well!”
Cowell and Holden join fellow judges Alesha Dixon and David Walliams as Britain’s Got Talent returns for its 11th series this weekend.
:: Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday April 15 at 8pm on ITV.