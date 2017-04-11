Simon Cowell: Son Eric 'has good eye and ear' for acts on BGT

Simon Cowell has said his son Eric is going to follow in his footsteps as the toddler already has a “good eye and ear” for acts on Britain’s Got Talent.

The music mogul and BGT boss took his three-year-old to auditions in London earlier this year while filming the ITV reality programme, and has admitted his son initially thought his job only involved pressing buttons.

Eric has a ‘good eye and ear’ for talent, his music mogul father believes (Rui Vieira/PA)

Ahead of the programme’s return this weekend, Cowell said: “(Eric) does enjoy coming down to auditions.

“The first time I brought him to Britain’s Got Talent he thought it was scary because of the big red Xs, but then after a few months I said, ‘What does Daddy do when he goes to work?’, and he said I pressed buttons, it’s a little more than that!

“Now, he understands the show so I watch him and I’m like, ‘Eric do you like it? Don’t you like it?’.

“He’s got a really good eye and ear for it, so yes, he’s going to be doing this one day.”

Cowell became a first-time father when he and girlfriend Lauren Silverman welcomed Eric on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

Cowell’s co-star Amanda Holden, who has been on the judging panel with him for every series, agreed that the toddler has a knack for spotting talent.

She said: “I think he’s got an eye for talent and a great sense of humour.”

Holden said Eric is “very cute” and “runs a mile” from her when she enters a room.

She added: “Rightly so because he knows me, but he doesn’t know me that well. I’m like, ‘Give me a kiss Eric!’, and he’s like, ‘No!’.

“That’s right, he should be like that. It’s just like Simon, he runs a mile from me as well!”

Cowell and Holden join fellow judges Alesha Dixon and David Walliams as Britain’s Got Talent returns for its 11th series this weekend.

:: Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday April 15 at 8pm on ITV.