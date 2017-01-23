Sigma promise to turn Royal Albert Hall into a 'giant rave' ahead of landmark performance

Drum and bass duo Sigma have announced a landmark live show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Sigma Live performance in May will make them the first drum and bass act to headline the world famous venue.

The duo, made up of Cameron Edwards and Joe Lenzie, promised to turn the hall into a “giant rave”.

“Every show we do is special but to play live in a venue like the Royal Albert Hall is something every artist dreams of,” they said.

(Yui Mok/PA) “We can’t wait to perform on that iconic stage and we hope it’s something our fans are going to enjoy just as much as we will.

“For one night only we’re going to turn the place into a giant rave and celebrate the culture that we’ve come from.”

Sigma are currently working on their second album following 2015 debut Life.

In November they released a video for single Find Me starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Sigma Live at the Royal Albert Hall, part of the Albert Sessions, will take place on Saturday May 27 with tickets going on sale on January 27.