Sia defies paps by posting nude photo of herself online

Australian singer Sia has posted a naked photo of herself on Twitter after discovering that someone was trying to sell nude snaps of her.

The 41-year-old beat them to it writing, 'save your money - here it is for free'.

Sia is usually extremely private, keeping her face hidden behind wigs and hats.

Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas! pic.twitter.com/aeQlnTwLuy — sia (@Sia) November 7, 2017

Fans on Twitter lauded her approach to combating those trying to profit from the nude photos.

@adultharryfan tweeted: "Sia. You're a badass. And I wish I looked as good as you do."

Sia. You're a badass. And I wish I looked as good as you do. ❤ https://t.co/MJUC0BJ8RF — Kitty (@adultharryfan) November 7, 2017

@FireDilo wrote: "You are all style Sia. Well played :) Oh and if I'm allowed to in this social climate rrrowrrrrr!"

You are all style Sia. Well played :) Oh and if I'm allowed to in this social climate rrrowrrrrr! — Dilo on Fire (@FireDilo) November 7, 2017

@Giulia_B posted: "Thank you @Sia, you're a true hero."

I never thought I'd cheer so loudly at a picture of an arse. Thank you @Sia, you're a true hero. https://t.co/6iVmk2Ah34 — Giulia Blasi (@Giulia_B) November 7, 2017

Sia's tweet is also a reference to her upcoming album, Everyday Is Christmas.