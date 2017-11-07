Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Sia defies paps by posting nude photo of herself online

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 08:16 am

Australian singer Sia has posted a naked photo of herself on Twitter after discovering that someone was trying to sell nude snaps of her.

The 41-year-old beat them to it writing, 'save your money - here it is for free'.

Sia is usually extremely private, keeping her face hidden behind wigs and hats.

Fans on Twitter lauded her approach to combating those trying to profit from the nude photos.

@adultharryfan tweeted: "Sia. You're a badass. And I wish I looked as good as you do."

@FireDilo wrote: "You are all style Sia. Well played :) Oh and if I'm allowed to in this social climate rrrowrrrrr!"

@Giulia_B posted: "Thank you @Sia, you're a true hero."

Sia's tweet is also a reference to her upcoming album, Everyday Is Christmas.


KEYWORDS

Sia

More in this Section

Sophie Turner warns people to leave young Stranger Things stars alone

Professor Brian Cox: TV bosses think they have to dumb down

Sia labelled a ‘hero’ after leaking nude photo of herself

Television Academy expels Weinstein ‘for life’


Lifestyle

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

Meet the memory collectors

Making Cents: The richer or poorer part of married life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »