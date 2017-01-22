Shyamalan's Split rules the US box office

M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Split blew away box office expectations, earning an estimated $40.2 million (£32.4 million) in ticket sales in the US over inauguration weekend.

Though many were focused on Friday’s presidential inauguration and Saturday’s nationwide women’s marches, Split doubled forecasts to easily lead all films.

The Universal Pictures release – starring James McAvoy – again brings together Shyamalan, director of The Sixth Sense, with the low budget horror experts of Blumhouse Productions.

Opening in second place was the Vin Diesel action sequel xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, with $20 million (£16.1 million). It’s the third film in the trilogy and first installment in 12 years.