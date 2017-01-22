Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Shyamalan's Split rules the US box office

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 06:04 pm

M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Split blew away box office expectations, earning an estimated $40.2 million (£32.4 million) in ticket sales in the US over inauguration weekend.

Though many were focused on Friday’s presidential inauguration and Saturday’s nationwide women’s marches, Split doubled forecasts to easily lead all films.

The Universal Pictures release – starring James McAvoy – again brings together Shyamalan, director of The Sixth Sense, with the low budget horror experts of Blumhouse Productions.

Opening in second place was the Vin Diesel action sequel xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, with $20 million (£16.1 million). It’s the third film in the trilogy and first installment in 12 years.

Vin Diesel (Rich Fury/AP)
Last weekend’s top film, the stirring mathematician drama Hidden Figures, held on well, sliding to third place with an estimated $16.3 million (£13.1 million).

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Hidden Figures, James McAvoy, M. Night Shyamalan, Split, The Sixth Sense, Vin Diesel, Xander Cage, xXx: The Return Of Xander,

