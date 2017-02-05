Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Shyamalan's Split leads US box office for third weekend

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 06:11 pm

M Night Shyamalan’s multiple personality thriller Split has seen off competition at the US box office for a third straight week.

The Universal Pictures release – starring James McAvoy – came out on top again this weekend after taking $14.6 million (£11.6 million).

James McAvoy (Ian West/PA)
Such a streak isn’t common for low-budget horror films.

The movie’s three-week haul is now at $98.7 million (£79.4 million).

The film’s run has come in an especially slow period at American cinemas, as Hollywood traditionally bypasses Super Bowl weekend due to the game’s enormous television audience.

Rings came in second with an estimated $13 million (£10.4 million). The sequel revived the dormant franchise which started with 2002′s The Ring. The weekend’s other debut, The Space Between Us, fizzled, making a mere $3.8 million (£3 million).

