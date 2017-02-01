Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

She's saved 2017! Fans and stars hail Beyonce's pregnancy announcement

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 08:10 pm

Beyonce is pregnant with twins, and for that, the internet is incredibly thankful.

At a time when politics is at the front of everyone’s minds, the superstar singer’s amazing revelation has encouraged people to believe that – you know what – 2017 might not be that bad after all.

The 35-year-old singer shared her pregnancy news on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a stunning shot of herself, bare bump on full display, along with a message of pure joy from herself and husband Jay Z.

She wrote: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Unsurprisingly, her fans – her Beyhive members, if you will – were up in arms about the news, and many believe that Beyonce dropped her baby bombshell to save the year from being as bad as 2016.

It was certainly a welcome relief from politics.

But of course there were still some chances to blend some Donald Trump meme goodness into the Beyonce news.

Celebrities left, right and centre were lining up to congratulate Beyonce, including Rita Ora.

Many people were overjoyed that Bey had chosen the first day of Black History Month in the US to make her big announcement.

Yes, Beyonce. Yes.

