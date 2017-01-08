Sherlock: The Lying Detective was an absolute whirlwind

Well, well, well, nothing slowed down in the second episode did it?

Just when the nerves had settled and the main storyline resolved everything seemed all right and at peace in the world until … the plot twist of all plot twists.

The mysterious third Holmes brother turned out to be … a sister!? Eurus ( “my parents loved silly names”) had been right under our noses for the past two episodes. Smooth and how very … Holmes-like.

(Screengrab/BBC)

That's the single most unbelievable television episode I have ever witnessed on the face of the earth #Sherlock — Joseph Cannon (@josephlcannon) January 8, 2017

We get 3 weeks of #Sherlock and 3 years to get over those 3 weeks — Sandra (@CassandraDCC) January 8, 2017

And, er, also, surely she didn’t really just shoot Dr Watson!?

We’re already salivating at the thought of episode three next week.

Elsewhere, we were introduced to a brand-new villain, the sinister, squint-toothed Culverton Smith, who Sherlock described as the “living, breathing coagulation of human evil”.

The serial killer’s disarmingly cool disposition and velvet-smooth, slightly lispy accent definitely creeped fans out.

And to finish this HUGE promo image splurg from us - presenting Toby Jones as the villainous Culverton Smith in #Sherlock S4! pic.twitter.com/r7qTSWsYC5 — Sherlockology (@Sherlockology) December 22, 2016

Okay so Toby Jones is already creeping me the hell out and we're less than 10 minutes in. This guy voiced Dobby? #Sherlock — Ollie Glanville (@OhGlannyBoy) January 8, 2017

Moved by the trauma of the previous episode, we were introduced to a Sherlock strung-out on drugs, disoriented and hallucinating, lapsing into unhinged, gun-wielding rants.

People couldn’t follow what on Earth was going on for most of the episode but, as always, the master plan pulled together at the end.

I feel like I could tweet "what the hell" every five minutes during this episode #Sherlock — Franzi (@franzizzy) January 8, 2017

When you've been confused throughout the whole episode of #Sherlock and then it suddenly all makes sense pic.twitter.com/ZqOBXZvZSL — Erica Guarnieri (@ezzag98_) January 8, 2017

On to more serious matters, the stubble on the unshaven Sherlock drew a few admiring eyes.

Sherlock looks 90% more like Doctor Strange when he grows his facial hair. — Stats Britain (@StatsBritain) January 8, 2017

Sherlock literally couldn't get more attractive n then he got a stubbly beardy thing n managed it somehow — Mad (@Madsdugdale) January 8, 2017

Mrs Hudson, who kidnapped Sherlock and provided eye-stingingly funny sass throughout, won a lot of fans.

Mrs Hudson is 350% more badass than any other Sherlock character. — Stats Britain (@StatsBritain) January 8, 2017

'I'm the widow of a drug dealer, I own property in central London and for the last time I'm not your housekeeper' love it 😂 #Sherlock — Sophie Lomax (@sophie_lomax2) January 8, 2017

"Mrs Hudson, as ever you are amazing." Watson speaking on behalf of pretty much everyone right now.#Sherlock #SherlockReacts — ben (@BEN_iAmHere) January 8, 2017

I DEMAND A MRS HUDSON SPINOFF #Sherlock — Autumn✨ (@msmartisworld) January 8, 2017

And, hearts were warmed and eyes moistened at the super emotional hug between Sherlock and John.

SHERLOCK HUGGING JOHN HAS SAVED MY LIFE — Sherlock of Baker St (@DetectiveShezza) January 8, 2017

can we all have a group hug and a group therapy session please #Sherlock — mother of the gays™✨ (@ugghbecky) January 8, 2017

Hurry up next Sunday! So many questions …