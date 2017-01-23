Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Sherlock fans left disappointed after surprise fourth episode rumours prove to be false

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 10:18 am

The BBC’s latest Sunday night drama has aired, angering Sherlock fans who were eagerly expecting a secret episode.

Apple Tree Yard – a raunchy new show in which Emily Watson stars as a middle-aged scientist whose life spirals out of control when she embarks on an impulsive affair – collected rave reviews from TV critics.

But despite what the experts said, Sherlock fans were left disappointed as they believed the new show was actually a cover for a fourth episode of the detective drama, which closed its fourth series last week.

Apple Tree Yard “was not worthy” of Sherlock’s spot, said one viewer, desperate for a glimpse of Benedict Cumberbatch or Martin Freeman.

Basically, Twitter on Sunday night was half angry Sherlockers moaning and half people enjoying the Sherlockers’ misery.

The Sherlock series finale earlier this month was called both “a treat” and “a flailing, noxious mess” by critics.

The Final Problem could have been Benedict’s last outing as Sherlock Holmes, as he and Martin are much in demand in Hollywood and it is unknown whether they will reprise their roles.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Apple Tree Yard, BBC, Benedict Cumberbatch, Emily Watson, Sherlock, Sherlock Holmes,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

First celebrity exit from Dancing with the Stars

Robert Carlyle keen for even more Begbie action

Kate Beckinsale is picture perfect at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Danny Boyle: There was a 'pleasurable obligation' with Trainspotting sequel


Lifestyle

Are these movies even better than their books?

You have to hand it to great apes

Appliance of science: What's inside our brains?

Smartphones have ushered in a golden age of personal eccentricity

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 