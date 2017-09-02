Sharon Osbourne shares emotional message with X Factor hopeful

Viewers of The X Factor have thrown their support behind hopeful singer Kayleigh Taylor, who hid her stunning talent behind jokes about her weight.

The Liverpool mother, 27, appeared on the ITV contest’s first round of auditions on Saturday night and cracked puns about how she lied to her partner about her dress size and at one point described herself as looking like “a pig”.

She then performed an impressive rendition of Evanescence’s My Immortal, blowing away the judges.

Oh my cod! It's gonna take a lot for anyone to do batter than Kayleigh! Bet she knows her scales! Sorry, we'll stop now. 🎣 🍟 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/4dISLK0py3 — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) September 2, 2017

She then burst into tears as judge Sharon Osbourne told her: “Stop all the crap about the weight, it doesn’t matter, it’s who you are, if you want to be, and if you are comfortable then show it.”

Co-judge Simon Cowell later told his colleague that he bet nobody had said something like that to Taylor before.

Fans watching at home backed the judges words, with one tweeting: “Amazing girl. Loved her. Sharon spoke to her beautifully and treated her with kindness. She’s never believed in herself! Well she should now!”

Amazing girl. Loved her. Sharon spoke to her beautifully and treated her with kindness.She's never believed in herself! Well she should now! — Marilyn Thomson (@MarilynThomson3) September 2, 2017

Another added: “She was sweet… Sometimes people make other laugh to hide them Being nervous.. Good luck To her and I hope she does well.”

She was sweet... Sometimes people make other laugh to hide them Being nervous.. Good luck To her and I hope she does well.. — Anónimo.. (@sidi2sadi) September 2, 2017

This gal on X Factor singing Evanescence has absolutely stolen my heart — Anna Michael (@_annaaaa) September 2, 2017

Love Kayleigh on X Factor. Excellent voice. — Maria Thomas (@marialthom) September 2, 2017

As I was walking past the TV, the opening notes of My Immortal started playing on X Factor, the woman sung it beautifully, got goosebumps! — FallenEvArmy (@FallenEvArmy) September 2, 2017

The X Factor continues its first auditions stages on ITV on Sunday night.