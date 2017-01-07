Shannen Doherty offers emotional thanks to her cancer team

Shannen Doherty has shared a heartfelt tribute to her cancer treatment team as she finishes up her latest round of radiotherapy.

The Charmed star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and has shared her journey through treatment with her fans by posting photo and video updates on social media.

Shannen Doherty is known for her role in Beverly Hills 90210 (PA) Earlier this week, she explained that she was having some double treatment days as she headed towards the end of the treatment schedule she was on.

Shannen’s latest Instagram update was captioned: “Thank you Vantage Oncology and Dr Leslie Botnick. Thank you to all that work there, especially Anna,Vince, Mike (pictured here) and Jackie. And a big thank you to Maggie. Everyday you rotated around me, I knew you were zapping the last of those pesky micro cells lingering behind. Here’s hoping I never see you again sweet Maggie!!! #lovethiscrew #cancerslayer”

Maggie is the 45-year-old’s nickname for the radiotherapy machine used in her treatment.

The same day, she had also shown her fans an impressive video of herself taking an energetic dance class between treatments, something she likes to do to keep her energy up.

She captioned it: “Went from morning radiation to dance with Neda @jammalibu Now shower then back into town for second radiation. Had to move to stay motivated!!! @sarahmgellar get ready… you’re up!! #cancerslayer and #slayer”

Here’s hoping Shannen is on the road to recovery.