Shane Richie Jnr: I'm supporting my mum by changing my name

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 02:33 pm

Coleen Nolan’s son has opened up about his mum’s marriage troubles – and said he’s changing his name to support her.

Loose Women star Coleen, currently on Celebrity Big Brother, has recently admitted that her marriage to musician husband Ray Fensome is in crisis.

On Tuesday night she appeared in a pre-recorded interview on the show In Therapy, where she became upset discussing her relationship with Ray and the breakdown of her marriage to ex-husband Shane Richie.

Coleen Nolan and Ray Fensome (Ian West/PA)
Shane Richie Jnr, one of Coleen’s two sons with EastEnders star Shane, told Loose Women that his mum’s marriage to Ray wasn’t looking good.

“At the minute it doesn’t look great …I have recently moved back in and … as soon as they argue I go straight down to my girlfriend’s house because it’s never a nice atmosphere to be around.”

But Shane said he had a big surprise planned for his mum when she leaves the CBB house.

“I’ve just decided I’ve been known for Shane Richie Jnr for a while. I’m going to support my mum. I’m going to change my name and change it to Shane Nolan,” he said.

