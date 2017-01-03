Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Shane MacGowan offers thanks for 'kind words' after mother's death in car crash

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 10:53 am

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has thanked people for their “kind words and condolences” following his mother’s death in a car accident.

Therese MacGowan, 87, was the first person to die on the roads in Ireland this year after a crash at Ballintoher, near Nenagh in Co Tipperary, at about 3pm on Sunday, New Year’s Day.

(Haydn West/PA)
Shane’s partner, journalist Victoria Mary Clarke, tweeted on Monday evening:

Ms MacGowan lived in Silvermines, Co Tipperary.

The car she was travelling in crashed into a wall on a stretch of road less than 10km from the family home.

