Serial team set to unveil new podcast

The teams behind award-winning podcast Serial and radio programme This American Life are getting together for a new show.

Entitled S-Town, the podcast is set in Alabama and will be hosted by This American Life’s Brian Reed.

Created by Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder, Serial was a spin-off of the radio show and ran for two series. The first investigated the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee and the second looked into the case of a US soldier who was held for several years by the Taliban, and then charged with desertion.

Variety said production of S-Town began when a man asked This American Life to explore the son of a wealthy family who had allegedly been boasting that he got away with murder.

Brian agreed to look into it but then someone else in the Alabama town wound up dead, and another story began to unfold.

All episodes will be released in March this year.

S-Town is being released by production company Serial Productions, formed by the Serial team together with This American Life.

The company is also working on two other series.