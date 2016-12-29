Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Serena Williams breaks news of her engagement to Reddit's co-founder Alexis Ohanian... on Reddit

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 09:32 pm

Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are engaged and what better way to announce the news than on…Reddit.

Card

Serena posted – from her verified account – the story of Alexis’s romantic proposal in Rome, at the same table where they first met. She wrote:

“I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

r/isaidyes”

The tennis ace shared the story on Reddit’s r/isaidyes forum, where users share their own proposal stories with the online community.

Serena’s agent, Jill Smoller, also confirmed the engagement in an email to The Associated Press.

Wow GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

The couple have done well in keeping their relationship a secret up until now.

But there were subtle clues on social media that we all must’ve missed.

Serena posted a photo of the pair dressed up on her Instagram page four weeks ago…

Bear necessities

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

And Alexis congratulated her on her Wimbledon win this year…

Our queen stopped by center court today. 👑 So proud of you, @serenawilliams. 22 looks good on you. #Wimbledon

A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on

Congrats guys!

