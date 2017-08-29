Selena Gomez deletes her Instagram after hackers post nude photos of ex Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez was forced to delete her Instagram account yesterday after hackers posted nude photos of her ex boyfriend Justin Bieber on the social media site.

The nude photos of Bieber were the same ones that were published after his vacation in Bora Bora in 2015.

Hackers also changed the name on her account to "Islah Gomez".

Gomez who is the most followed person on Instagram with over 125 million followers reactivated her account minutes later with the pictures deleted but some of her followers had screenshot the damage and shared it online.

#SelenaHacked I got a notification that selena posted and turns out she was hacked and the hacker posted justin Bieber nudes and I was like pic.twitter.com/adIMT8SVGF — Abelenaobsession (@7MD_A_H) August 28, 2017

The Bad Liar singer who is now in a relationship with The Weekend, had an on-again off-again relationship with Bieber for a number of years.

She has yet to comment about the hacking.

When the images were first published in the New York Daily News, Bieber said he felt "violated."