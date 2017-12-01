Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

See why Late Late Toy Show viewers want Tadhg for President as he owns Tubs

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 10:06 pm

After the spectacular opener and cute little four-year-old Lila Daramola, the Toy Show got even better.

We couldn't get over Tubs as Sebastian from The Little Mermaid.

It made our night.

That's before wee Tadhg burst into the studio on his Batmobile and took over.

Ryan tried his best to fight back by dragging the wee lad all over the floor.



Something that had mammies and daddies around the country spluttering on their drinks.

If that wasn't bad enough, he then tried to make Tadhg eat an egg, and him allergic to them.

"I can't eat that! I'll come out in hives!"

But everyone agreed, Tadhg owned Tubs.


