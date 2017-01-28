See who's up for eviction from CBB as Jedward finally lose their cool

Pop duo Jedward, model Nicola McLean, cleaning guru Kim Woodburn, footballer Jamie O’Hara and model Calum Best are all facing eviction from Celebrity Big Brother this weekend.

Contestants had to make their nominations for eviction face to face in tonight’s episode, with many taking the opportunity to tell their least favourite housemates exactly what they thought of them.

Jedward and Nicola have been bickering with each other for most of their stay in the house and got into a heated row after nominations took place.

Jedward are up for eviction (Stefan Rousseau/PA) The twins accused Nicola of spreading lies about them and she complained that they were trying to intimidate her.

In the diary room, Jedward said: “It hurts loads when you hear people nominating you and saying you’re big-headed.

“I am not big-headed, I haven’t changed my bed sheets in six months.”

People were concerned that the housemates were ganging up on Jedward as Calum Best waded in to defend Nicola.

Feeling for Jedward now, they're vulnerable without Speidi around. Not liking this gang mentality of the other housemates... #CBB — - N O R M S K I - (@_NormSki) January 28, 2017

I don't care how "immature" or "annoying" Jedward are. These people are bullying 25 year old boys. It's disgusting. #CBB — Sarah Claire (@SarahCTeNniS) January 28, 2017

Three weeks of collective bullying finally took its toll on #CBBJedward, and no one gave them any support whatsoever. Awful to watch. #CBB — Di (@RedJed7) January 28, 2017

Some viewers were happy to see them hit back in an argument.

So glad #CBBjedward are sticking up for themselves! I really hope they win. #CBB — Savannah'leigh (@Savannah2901199) January 28, 2017

So proud of Jedward sticking up for themselves. Nicola has been so horrible to them since the start! #cbb — made in chelsea (@chelsmahon95) January 28, 2017

The evicted housemate will leave by the house back door on Sunday night and their exit will be shown in Monday’s episode.

Last night Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham and reality TV couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag left during the main eviction show.

:: Celebrity Big Brother continues on Sunday on Channel Five at 9pm and the final will be shown on Friday February 3.