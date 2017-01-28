Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

See who's up for eviction from CBB as Jedward finally lose their cool

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 11:35 pm

Pop duo Jedward, model Nicola McLean, cleaning guru Kim Woodburn, footballer Jamie O’Hara and model Calum Best are all facing eviction from Celebrity Big Brother this weekend.

Contestants had to make their nominations for eviction face to face in tonight’s episode, with many taking the opportunity to tell their least favourite housemates exactly what they thought of them.

Jedward and Nicola have been bickering with each other for most of their stay in the house and got into a heated row after nominations took place.

Jedward are up for eviction (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The twins accused Nicola of spreading lies about them and she complained that they were trying to intimidate her.

In the diary room, Jedward said: “It hurts loads when you hear people nominating you and saying you’re big-headed.

“I am not big-headed, I haven’t changed my bed sheets in six months.”

People were concerned that the housemates were ganging up on Jedward as Calum Best waded in to defend Nicola.

Some viewers were happy to see them hit back in an argument.

The evicted housemate will leave by the house back door on Sunday night and their exit will be shown in Monday’s episode.

Last night Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham and reality TV couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag left during the main eviction show.

:: Celebrity Big Brother continues on Sunday on Channel Five at 9pm and the final will be shown on Friday February 3.

